Pleasant air through Friday, and showers expected to roll through this weekend

We’re up for another afternoon offering a mix of clouds and sunshine. While cloud cover is expected to win Wednesday's battle, there will be occasional peeks of sunshine here and there. Southern New England will stay mostly dry, but a few spotty showers shouldn’t come as a surprise. Northern New England is set to see the impacts of our Canadian low swirling a few more dense clouds and scattered showers. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 60s, while a few isolated 70s will take place across the southwestern interior and the warmest of the spots.

Wednesday night, temperatures will dip into the low 40s inland with a few upper 30s not ruled out. Northern New England will keep most of the clouds, while Connecticut and Rhode Island will likely enjoy mostly clear skies, some fog may develop along the Connecticut River Valley, no advisories are expected for now.

Thursday keeps the pattern of cloudiness as the upper level low in eastern Canada maintains its cyclonic flow across the region. Most of the shortwave energy will remain to the north, keeping much of the region dry. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Friday brings a significant change with the passage of a cold front. This will usher in a northwest flow and cooler/drier air. Showers roll through this weekend as a coastal low increases cloud coverage and offers showers along with cooler temperatures which should linger into next week.