Pleasant Monday Follows Cool Start Ahead of Summer Solstice

An upper-level low pressure system will continue to pull away from New England this morning and loosen its unseasonably cool grip for much of the region.

Morning temperatures will start off cooler than average, in the 40s north with some 30s scattered across the colder valleys, around 50 south with some 40s peppered about in some of the traditionally cooler spots. Though we start off cool, the high sun angle of late June will help temperatures recover quickly this morning and through this afternoon which is looking dry with the exception of a very isolated afternoon shower/sprinkle across southeastern New England along a sea breeze boundary.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s across interior southern New England, low 70s closer to the coast where sea breezes set up, low 70s across the north and upper 50s to mid 60s northern Maine, where we’ll see more in the way of clouds with a few lingering morning showers.

Temperatures won’t be as chilly tonight with lows mostly in the 50s south with a few spots dropping into the upper 40s, 40s north under a mostly clear sky. Seasonably warm day Tuesday, the first day of summer – solstice occurs at 5:13 a.m. – with morning sunshine and scattered afternoon clouds. Most of the region will be dry much of the day, but a few pop-up showers may crop up across western areas late in the day. Highs will be mostly in the mid 70s, slightly cooler along the immediate coast where an east wind will be prevalent.

A few showers are possible Tuesday night across western areas as a warm front approaches from the west. Wednesday features clouds and sun with the risk for afternoon showers, but again, most of the region looks to remain dry as temperatures reach the 70s once again.

Widespread showers arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday as the frontal boundary slides through the region and may be enhanced a bit if low pressure develops off shore along the frontal boundary. Still a bit of uncertainty on that portion of the forecast, though the rain would be welcomed since much of the area is experiencing much drier than normal conditions.

As we look further into the forecast, it looking more likely summer will be here to stay for a while as we see highs reaching the 80s through the weekend and beyond with a few chances for showers as featured on our exclusive 10-day forecast.