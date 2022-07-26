Pleasant Summer Weather Ahead, But Drought Likely to Worsen

We broke the heat with the front passing Monday night, but we didn’t get much rain to show for it. Drought continues to deepen in the coming week as storms either elude us or fail to show up.

Some are pinning the blame squarely on the drought itself. As the landscape dries, it denies advancing storms of water vapor (via evaporation and transpiration…vegetation releasing water vapor to the air) and they essentially fizzle and/or limp along. The evidence of this was seen as the anemic showers or brief downpours hobbled offshore, only to blossom into large, wet thunderstorms over the open Atlantic. (See my tweets from last night.)

Two hours ago, a few showers were barely surviving over Wareham & Cape Cod Bay. Fast forward to now, & they are alive and kicking as storms over the waters of the Atlantic (and Nantucket). #drought pic.twitter.com/mFAUThgAHa — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) July 26, 2022

We’ll get more chances on Thursday and Friday, but as shown, there doesn’t appear to be a widespread soaking ahead. I suspect the drought will worsen in the coming weeks, and we could fall from severe drought to extreme drought – barring any intervention from a tropical weather system.

In the meantime, the weather looks spectacular through Wednesday. Lower humidity, plenty of sun and highs holding in the 80s. Nights will be relatively comfortable too as we fall into the 60s for lows. Humidity and heat will make a comeback by Thursday and Friday, but appear to drop again by the weekend. All in all, not a bad stretch of (almost late) summer weather.