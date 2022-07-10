Pleasant Weather Continues Into Monday Before Storm Threat Tuesday

What a weekend we've had across New England, with warm temperatures, low humidity and lots of sunshine!

Sunday evening is setting up to be a beauty, with temperatures dropping through the 70s along with a few high, thin clouds, which will help bring out some vibrant colors during the sunset at around 8:22 p.m.

Overnight, we'll be mostly clear, with the exception of far northern Maine, where we'll see a few clouds as a weather system moves well north of the region. Lows will be mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s south, with a few cooler spots, and in the 50s north with a few of the traditionally colder valleys dropping into the 40s.

Monday will feature a good deal of sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures across much of the region, with the exception of far northern Maine, where we'll deal with more clouds and the slight risk for a late day shower or sprinkle. In terms of humidity, we'll start off the day on the dry side, but during the afternoon, winds will switch to the southwest and increase through the evening, pushing up dewpoints as we head into the evening hours. Highs will reach the mid 80s with slightly cooler temperatures along the south coast and far northern Maine.

The heat and humidity makes a big return Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. We'll watch for some early morning showers across portions of western New England, but most of those look to weaken and dry up as they head east.

During the afternoon, we'll be keeping a very close eye on a cold front, which will be moving through New York and entering New England by the evening. Right now, it looks like a round of showers and thunderstorms will be with us during the evening through the early night time hours, but models are still struggling on the timing of those. Nevertheless, some of the storms may reach strong to severe levels, which is why we put the First Alert stamp on our exclusive 10-Day forecast on Tuesday.

The heat and humidity sticks around Wednesday, along with a few isolated showers and storms. By the Thursday and Friday, drier and slightly cooler air moves in, with the very slight risk for afternoon showers each day.

Have a great evening!