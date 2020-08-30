Weather

Pleasant Weather Stretches Throughout Week

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

﻿Today will end up being the pick up the weekend. We will see sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. Perfect beach weather with an offshore wind. Temperatures even at the water will warm into the 70s. With full sunshine it will be quite pleasant.

Monday also looks quite nice with the temperatures once again reaching the mid and high 70s.

It’s possible that we could see some wet weather mid to late week. The highest probability of seeing rain will be on Wednesday.

Weather Stories

weather New England 22 hours ago

Tornado Confirmed in Connecticut on Thursday

Weather forecast 23 hours ago

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire After Storms Move Through New England

As the Labor Day holiday weekend comes into view it looks pretty nice. We may see some showers on Saturday, but most of the weekend will be filled with sunshine. High temperatures will range between 75 and 80°. Wet weather will move back in by Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather New England
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us