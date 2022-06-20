Plenty of Sun, Warmer Temperatures Ahead of Tuesday's Solstice

We start off this week dry and a bit warmer than the weekend.

With lack of a dominant wind, sea breezes will form across the coastline. The full sun today gives us highs in the 70s to around 80 inland, with cooler temps at the coast in the 60s to low 70s. Tonight is nice and quiet with clear skies and temps cooling again to the 40s and low 50s.

Some clouds head in for Tuesday, but the day is again beautiful as we see highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the valleys. Sea breezes again keep temps at the coast around 70 degrees.

This is a picturesque and comfy start to astronomical summer, which begins with the solstice at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday!

Some clouds start to slowly head in from the east as our next storm system approaches for midweek. Wednesday into Thursday we are in a cooler setup with clouds around and showers too, so temps will be cooler than normal in the 60s potentially both days. As for rain, the showers slowly head in east to west Tuesday night into Wednesday.

In eastern New England, we stay dry until Wednesday night into Thursday, including in Boston. The rain moves from north to south almost, as the boundary of warm and cool air sits over central New England.

The rain is slow to exit Friday, so a few showers will be around southern New England as our temps slowly rise. The humidity rises as we end the work week too.

Highs reach the 70s to low 80s going into this weekend. Saturday is drier than Sunday, with thunderstorms rolling in Sunday and more showers chances to start next week.