Plenty of Sunshine and Hot Weather to Kick Off the Work Week

It will feel more like summer across New England Monday, with temperatures well into the 80s to around 90! The only exception will be the immediate coastline, where we’ll find sea breezes developing in the afternoon, knocking temperatures back a bit.

Monday will be mostly dry, with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds across the six state region, though a few afternoon showers may try to pop up over portions of Connecticut and western areas of southern New England. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s across much of the region, cooler along the coastlines where we’ll see afternoon sea breezes.

A warm and muggy night is ahead with temperatures dropping back into the mid 60 to around 70 south, mainly in the 60s north. Like the past few nights, we’ll likely see some fog developing across some of the inland valleys and along the coastlines.

More of the same Tuesday with summer heat and humidity overtaking much of the region again with a few more 90s peppered in. A cold front will be entering Vermont during the late afternoon and evening with showers and thunderstorms along it. That same cold front will pass through the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms with it, but most should weaken by the time they reach southern New England during the course of the night.

The front may get caught up along the eastern areas of southern New England Wednesday morning, keeping the threat for showers there through around noontime. Overall, the main batch of rain looks to be across northern New England late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Beyond that, more seasonable air along with lower humidity moves into the region, 70s and 80s for highs, and looks to stick around through the end of the work week.

As we peek into the Labor Day Weekend forecast on our Exclusive 10-Day forecast, we’ll see temperatures moderating into 80s through the weekend, along with dry conditions!