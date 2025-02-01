Plummeting temperatures and another hit of snow

A few snow showers will cling to eastern Massachusetts this morning as our weather system slowly moves out. Sunshine will gradually return, but cold continues to funnel in from the north. The “warmest” part of our day will be this morning, then temperatures will fall this afternoon.

Wind is back too. Gusts will top 25mph, creating wind chills in the single digits and teens later this afternoon. If you’re stepping out tonight, plan on wind chills near zero! Thankfully, winds will ease overnight, but that means our temperatures will plummet, making for a very cold Groundhog Day.

By morning, some spots will feel like we're within a few degrees of zero. Sunshine should help us get near 30 by afternoon.

Yet another quick-moving system is rolling our way Sunday night. Like its predecessors, it will drop snow and run. We’re expecting 1-3” of light fluff this time around, which vanishes with the arrival of milder air Monday. Highs will soar back to the mid-40s on a gusty southwest wind. (Yay.)

The pattern remains busy into next week, with another system arriving by Thursday with a mix of rain.