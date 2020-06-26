Pop-Up Showers Possible Throughout the Weekend

We have repeated periods of rain and thunderstorms through the weekend and to begin next week. Unsettled weather will be the theme, but no washouts are expected.

If you time things right, your outdoor plans should stay intact. Even beach weather will be OK, but the later in the day you head out, the more likely you could get caught in a downpour today, Saturday, and Sunday.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s, with a possible sea breeze developing. A weak boundary is draped across southeastern New England, so pop-up storms or showers will be around this afternoon and until sunset.

Humidity remains low from Boston and northwest, so most of the heavy rain or storms may be confined to southeastern Massachusetts today, where higher humidity levels are.

Saturday brings us the most rain with scattered showers and storms arriving along a warm front. That frontal boundary may get as far north as central New England, or as far south as the south coast. The forecast models are still split on this, so we went with a blended forecast with highs in the low 80s south, hotter temps north in the sun.

Scattered rain along the front will move in from the west, with embedded strong thunderstorms for southern New England by afternoon through evening. Lingering storms will move through Saturday night too.

Sunday is more of a pop-up storm day away from the coastline, and again not a washout. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and more humid.

Next week remains unsettled. A cutoff low-pressure system sitting near the Gulf of Maine spins our weather pattern backwards from northeast to southwest. So an onshore flow looks likely, coastal clouds, fog and repeated shower or storm chances.

Highs through at least Wednesday will be in the 70s at the coast, 80s far inland and away from the clouds (western and southwestern New England). By the end of the week, we dry off and warm up through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Stay tuned!