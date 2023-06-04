Possible Record Cold High Temperatures in Parts of New England

Record cold high temperatures are in jeopardy for some of us this afternoon as unseasonable cool air remains in place across the region.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 today and with wind gusts to 30 mph, it’ll feel like it’s in the 40s. Some spotty showers will hug the coast, with an isolated shower inland, though by evening the coverage of showers will expand.

Tonight, pockets of showers and drizzle continue, along with some minor coastal flooding around the midnight high tide as a result of the persistent onshore wind and building seas. We won’t be as chilly tomorrow; expect highs in the upper 50s at the coast and 60s inland.

There may be a shower from time to time, but that risk is greatest at the coast, and many of us may end up dry much of the day.

This unsettled stretch is courtesy of a stalled upper level low just to our east which will pinwheel moisture and pieces of energy over us each day this week. There is a bunch of cold air aloft too – especially on Tuesday – which may mean some small hailstones in any downpours that develop.

So while every day does feature an elevated chance of showers, no day looks like a washout. Eventually, we kick this low out of here, and thankfully it looks like that will happen just in time for next weekend. Right now, the chance of showers is much lower for next weekend too, around 30%.