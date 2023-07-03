Possible thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening

Our weather remains muggy and warm as we kick off a new week and lead into the 4th of July holiday.

Departing early morning rain will leave clouds and patchy fog in its wake, though breaks of sun are likely to emerge by early afternoon in many spots.

With highs in the 80s (70s) on Cape Cod, and a washed out stationary boundary over us, there will be enough instability in the atmosphere to trigger thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Not every community will see a storm, but the risk is there, particularly from 1-9PM. It’s possible that an isolated storm or two could reach severe thresholds, with gusty wind, small hail and localized flooding the primary threats.

Have a backup plan to seek shelter indoors should you need to. On Independence day, an area of low pressure will move through, once again serving as the trigger for showers and storms to pop, as early as the mid morning, and lingering through the afternoon.

Brief downpours and lightning will be possible. Once again, I don’t think it’s worth cancelling your festivities, but it is another day to be weather aware and monitor for warnings.

The good news is that any showers and storms that still remain by evening should dwindle in both intensity and coverage between 6-8PM, leaving a quieter radar just in time for fireworks celebrations.

The only area to keep an eye on is Cape Cod, where the front is slower to kick off the coast and may result in some showers lingering longer there.

After that, a relatively quieter, but hotter few days will set up across the region with highs in the middle to upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s for Wednesday through Friday.

And while a pop up storm or two can’t be ruled out those days, the risk is significantly lower and many of us will end up dry for that period. As we head into next week, the shower/storm threat becomes more elevated again as a cold front approaches from our west on Saturday and slows down over us on Sunday.