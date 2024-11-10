Possibly hazardous air quality as fires continue to burn in southern New England

The air and ground remain dry Sunday, fire risks stay elevated with a red flag warning across Southern New England through 6pm. Wind gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday, air quality was hazardous (off the chart at times) in Lynn with a gusty north wind through the day. Stay indoors with your windows and doors shut if you are in smokey smelling/looking locations from the multiple fires burning in the area.

Sunday, wind will be coming in from the Southwest blowing the smoke towards Salem and Peabody.

After a cold start, that southwest wind ushers in warmer air by the afternoon as highs make it to the upper 50s with clouds building from partly cloudy in the morning to overcast by the evening.

Sunday night into Monday morning, a quick-moving system will bring much-needed rain to southern New England, with totals around 0.1 to 0.25 inches.

While this won't fix the fire conditions and drought, any rain we can get on the ground helps. After the rain clears by mid-morning Monday, temperatures will briefly jump to the 70s before a strong cold front moves in dropping highs into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

Another chance of rain could come Thursday, but right now it is not a guarantee.