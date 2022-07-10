Potential for Severe Storms Early in the Week

It’s a beautiful wrap to our weekend, our skies remain clear, we’ve soaked up the sun and our temperatures have been fantastic. We’re watching highs today in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s and upper 50s with comfortable air.

Our wind remains light, shifting south tonight and southwest tomorrow. This will bring our humidity to slightly higher levels, but its Tuesday when we’ll notice dew points rising to the upper 60s.

Meanwhile, our Monday promises to be another fantastic afternoon. We’ll watch for highs in the upper 70s along the coasts and upper 80s inland. This will set us in above average numbers, but with sunny skies, not to many complaint. The concern rises as we look at the drought monitor and watch the moderate drought stretching over most of New England now. We’ll watch for rain soon, but this won’t be enough to bring relief to our half a foot precipitation deficit in Boston just yet.

Tuesday brings summer-like heat and humidity with highs in the 90s and dew points in the upper 60s. Humidity and heat will play an important role along that will bring instability into our atmosphere and offer the potential for strong to severe storms. Timing is not yet set in stone but the showers will likely begin early across northern New England and expand south by the afternoon and evening.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cold front will continue to move southeast through Wednesday and bring a lower yet present chance for showers south. Our warmest days in the 10 day forecast focus on Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures on the second half of our work week.