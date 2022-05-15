Potential For Severe Storms to Start the Week

After a welcomed summer stroll and record-high temperatures yesterday, today we go back to the 70s. Onshore flow will keep our temperatures in the mid 70s. With that said, humidity will still be present. Won’t be getting rid of the tropical feel just yet, dewpoints will remain in the mid 60s keeping the summer-like feel.

Energy from the south will keep our day wet and unsettled, not a washout. Scattered showers continue into this afternoon with a chance for a few mid-late afternoon thunderstorms across the interior. Eastern Mass. will see less of a chance for this activity. Today, we’re not expecting these storms to be severe.

Tonight, this unsettled weather exits the region to give way to partial clearing. Southwest flow will continue to usher in warm and humid air. Dense fog will, once again, develop by tomorrow morning, especially the south coast. Low temperatures will dip into the 60s inland and 50s along the coast.

The work week will start out with a threat of severe thunderstorms. The main concern will be Monday with the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day into early evening hours across the interior. The main risk associated with these storms will be hail and damaging wind. The unseasonably warm airmass will remain in place with temperatures in the 70s.

Midweek looking pleasant and more seasonable with mostly dry conditions, the only exception will be a few diurnal showers on Tuesday.

Finally, seems like summer wants to visit us on weekends because we could be seeing record-breaking heat, once again, into the 90s by next Saturday.