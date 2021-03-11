Potential Record-Setting Warmth Thursday With Highs Near 70

If you lived at the coast, yesterday was certainly a bit chilly with temperatures only in the 40s. Inland locations were well into the 50s during the afternoon.

Today we don't have to worry about a sea breeze - it will be warm everywhere. Record setting warmth is likely across most of New England. High temperatures may get up to 70 degrees away from the coast but even at your favorite beach the temperature could be into the upper 60s.

Thanks to the later arrival time of a cold front moving in, Friday looks pretty warm too. Temperatures will be back into the low 60s, but clouds will win out.

Saturday will be gusty, but don’t expect much rain. Temperatures won’t be as warm as we head into the weekend and next week.

While we aren’t talking arctic air, it will be seasonably cool compared with the weather we’ve been seeing this week. Our next chance for significant rain will be mid-week next week.