Potentially Damaging Storms Headed for New England

Sunday showers will transition to localized downpours with the slight chance for thunder this afternoon and evening.

Highs today will be in the 50s, 40s north and that will happen around dinner time.

Windswept rain should end right after midnight. Once the storm concludes we could see a half inch to an inch and a half of beneficial rain. It won’t catch us up, but it certainly will help. A wind advisory will take effect tonight as we track gusts up to 55 mph with the possibility for downed trees and scattered power outages.

Northern Maine and higher elevations in northern New England will get a few inches of snow before the system exits Monday morning.

Monday will be cool and windy with highs in the 40s to near 50 as we dry off.

High pressure takes over Tuesday into early Wednesday, temperatures go from the 50s to the 60s. A system will head in late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing in mostly rain at first, changing to mountain snow.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the 40s under a mostly sunny sky. The chill only sticks around for a day as we warm up into the 50s for Easter weekend and temperatures stay above average through the following week as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.