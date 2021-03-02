FIRST ALERT: Punishing Winds Aren't Done With New England Yet

Gnashing, numbing, persistent wind picked up again Tuesday afternoon, following a morning where gusts of up to 60 mph damaged buildings and trees in New England and dropped the wind chill to below 0.

Reason for the strong wind? Exhibit A: mid-level winds 70+ (1st pic). Exhibit B: steep lapse rate from arctic front last night and March sun today (not shown). Exhibit C: pressure gradient from departing storm in Maritimes (note how close the black lines are to each other). pic.twitter.com/1Gdk2JsyeS — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) March 2, 2021

The wicked wind slowly subsides Tuesday evening and our wind chills won't be quite as brutal at night. It will be another cold night, though, with lows in the single digits and teens in the north and in the 20s south. The wind chills will be just a few degrees colder.

Midweek brings a break in the cold weather, with highs on Wednesday reaching the 30s north and 40s south. More sunshine is forecast south, but there will be a few snow showers across northwestern New England as a wave moves through.

Snow showers stay in the forecast in northern New England Thursday and Friday, while most areas south will remain dry with sunshine. Highs fall to the 30s Thursday and the low 30s on Friday. It will be windy on Friday again, but the wind will not be as damaging as what we just experienced.

The weekend is shaping up to be dry with sunshine both days. Our temperatures slowly modify as milder air is transported in.

Highs on Saturday reach the 30s, Sunday back in the 40s.

We continue a warming trend next week as the jet stream amplifies a ridge over the northeast. Even northern New England will see decent snowmelt next week, as highs reach the 40s north and 50s to around 60 south.