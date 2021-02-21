Quick-Hitting Storm Monday Brings Wintry Mix

We’ll trade an active week for a relatively quiet one.

It’s colder today, but the day will be filled with sunshine and the winds won’t be as strong as they were on Saturday. A quick-hitting storm system will arrive on Monday. It’s possible that parts of southern New England could see a burst of snow before a quick change to rain.

Precipitation amounts look to be under a half inch and any snow accumulations minor, expect more in far northern New England.

Once that storm system departs, the week looks much quieter. Temperatures will reach the mid-40s most days. The week will end a bit colder, with a seasonable chill returning Friday, but the day looks quiet.

Next weekend looking slightly warmer with some wet weather returning Sunday, which could set the table for another active stretch of weather. Stay tuned!