Quick rain chance in New England amid hot and partly cloudy conditions

We're starting this Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies across Greater Boston. A cold front will push in from the northwest Wednesday, giving way to a few isolated showers and storms. We're not expecting a washout.

Still, any storm that develops could produce some brief heavy rain, thunder and lightning. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Tonight, we'll see a few clouds with low temperatures in the low 60s.

With the front to our southeast by Thursday, we'll have a cooler, fall-like day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

We're expecting a cool start on Friday. Morning temperatures will be the mid-50s. Highs will be in the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Keep your rain gear handy for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Another cold front pushes in Saturday, giving way to scattered rain and potentially a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will continue through Sunday morning. We're not tracking a weekend washout.

Highs will be in the mid-70s Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

While an isolated shower is possible on Labor Day this Monday in the Commonwealth and southern New Hampshire, most of our region will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.