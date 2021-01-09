Quiet, Cool Pattern Hovers over New England

This holding pattern continues across the northeast with quiet weather and around normal or just above normal temperatures in the 10-day outlook.

We have another dry weather day with dewpoints in the single digits and teens today. It's necessary to hydrate and keep your skin moisturized, even run a humidifier in your home. Highs both days this weekend reach the mid to upper 30s. A few clouds roll through during the weekend, with more clouds expected Saturday across the Cape and islands as a storm system passes southeast. Ocean effect flurries are also possible on the east coast of Massachusetts through Saturday night with little to no accumulation expected.

The next system we're watching is Tuesday, but now that looks to be a potential miss again. Still not ruling out a side-swipe of a wintry mix but for now, it's a very low chance and only for southern New England. Temperatures remain in the 30s through midweek.

Our pattern may change enough to allow for some systems to track through by roughly Thursday into Friday and again Saturday. These look like quick moving systems that will bring us a wintry mix. Milder temperatures coincide with these systems passing through with highs in the low 40s across southern New England. Stay tuned!