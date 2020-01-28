Quiet Stretch of Weather Continues Ahead of Coastal Storm This Weekend

Tonight clouds hang around with some ocean effect snow showers possible for the outer Cape.

Sunshine will return mid to late week as our quiet stretch of weather continues. Temperatures will be closer to average Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-30s.

Friday we will rebound back into the mid-40s. Our mild January will roll on. In Boston, it's been the 4th warmest January on record.

The weekend is looking a bit more interesting. There is going to be a coastal storm off the coast, and there are three solutions possible. The first is a track well off the coast which wouldn't bring much more than a shower or flurry. There is an inland track that would bring rain to most and gusty winds along the coast.

The final possibility is a track near the Cape which would deliver accumulating snow. Since there isn't a lot of cold locked it, precipitation will likely start at rain and change to snow.

As far as the rest of the extended forecast, temperatures will warm once again which takes us into February. There could be some unsettled weather midweek, which could mean snow showers at night and rain showers during the day. Stay tuned.