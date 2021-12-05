Quiet Sunday Ahead of Stormy Monday

A lot of weather to talk about in a very short time, so let’s put it in a nutshell: Today is cool, tomorrow is stormy, Tuesday is blustery, and Wednesday is wintery.

Active pattern you say? That’s for sure! Let’s get to the nitty gritty details.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For the most part, today is the calm before the storms as we’ll be dealing with tranquil conditions and cooler than average temperatures. Other than some clouds on the increase, it should prove to be a nice day to do some holiday shopping and outside holiday decorating; however, with the potential for damaging winds on Monday across southeastern New England, it may be a good idea to tie some of your lawn decorations down or just bring them indoors. Highs south reach the upper 30s to low 40s, mostly in the 30s northern areas.

We’ll see increasing and thickening clouds tonight as our next system approaches from the west and the warm front associated with it lifts into New England. A few late night showers are possible with a mixture of precipitation at the onset across the interior of central and northern New England, but the warm air will win out quickly by mid to late morning hours changing all precipitation to rain right to the Canadian border. Temps drop into the 30s Sunday night but rise overnight into the 40s by daybreak.

During the day Monday, unseasonably warm air will surge into New England via a southerly air flow. Though showers are possible much of the day, we could see a bit of a lull in activity with some breaks in the sky cover from the late morning into the afternoon, which may allow temps to reach the upper 60s. By the mid-afternoon hours, winds will really start to crank up ahead of an approaching cold front, especially across southeastern areas of New England, which is why we have a First Alert stamp on our 10-Day forecast Monday. Winds may gust up to 60 mph, especially across south facing shorelines, which may cause damage. There is also the risk for a few thunderstorms across southeastern New England, something we will watch closely during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will reach the 60s across southern areas, 50s north.

Overnight Tuesday, the cold front slides through replacing the unseasonably milder air with much colder conditions. It’ll be blustery Tuesday with highs struggling to break 40. This will set the stage for our next storm, which will be arriving during the early morning hours on Wednesday with accumulating snow, sleet, rain, and wind which is why we put a First Alert Stamp on the 10-Day forecast for Wednesday. There is still a bit of uncertainty on the storm’s exact track, which is crucial in determining where the rain/snow line sets up over southern New England. We have seen a shift to the south with the system’s center in latest models, which could mean a colder scenario and the rain/snow line setting up over or just south of Boston.

We’ll continue to monitor this and bring you the latest details as we get them. For now, it may be a good idea to give your snow blower a start and dust off those shovels.