Weather

Quiet, Warmer Weather Pattern Leading Into Christmas

Christmas looks seasonable and pleasant

By Michael Page

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Clouds will filter in today, as high temperatures climb into the 30s for most spots. That includes for the Patriots game.

Winter officially begins tonight, at 11:19, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the teens and 20s.

Sunday brings more sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50! The only exception will be in parts of Northern Maine where a few snow showers move through.

Weather Stories

weekend weather 2 hours ago

Nice, Quiet Weather Weekend for Holiday Travel

forecast 15 hours ago

Warm Up Heading Into the Weekend

The warm up continues into Monday, with more spots near 50 with sunshine.

A weak front drops temperatures back into the 40s by Christmas Eve, but our weather pattern stays very quiet for any travel around the Northeast.

Christmas also looks seasonable and pleasant, with a few flurries after the holiday towards the end of this week.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecast
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us