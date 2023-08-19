forecast

Quiet weekend expected after Friday's storm

We'll have clouds and cooler weather on Saturday and warm sunshine for Sunday

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

An eventful Friday turns into a quiet Saturday and Sunday.

Yesterday’s confirmed 4 tornadoes in Mass and RI (with another possible in CT) finished off a series of weeks of severe weather and flooding across Southern New England.

While the details (path length/width/damages) on those tornadoes will be forthcoming in the days ahead, we’re all saying uncle of the summer of 2023.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Today’s feat will be to keep the sun out. Unfortunately, it seems the clouds will get the upper hand later this afternoon as the upper levels of the atmosphere are relatively cold for this time of year.

That also could spell a quick passing shower for some locations. Sunday sees the cool air move out, the Sun take charge, and the temps leap back to summery levels.

The only issue would be the increasing haze from the return of smoke in the upper atmosphere. Yes, those fires in Canada are still burning, and ever-present smoke is still circulating.

Next week we’ll FINALLY get our chance to dry out. The pattern relaxes and a string of dry days comes our way. Highs will back down to the 70s after Monday, and the air remains comfortable for an extended spell.

Enjoy the weekend!

More on the storm that hit New England Friday

Massachusetts 22 hours ago

4 tornadoes hit Mass. and RI during Friday's storms

Rhode Island 20 hours ago

'30 seconds of hell': Rhode Island tornado lifts car, causes widespread damage

forecast Aug 18

FIRST ALERT: Major storm hits Greater Boston, bringing tornadoes, flooding

This article tagged under:

forecastMassachusettsBostonNew England
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us