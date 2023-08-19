Quiet weekend expected after Friday's storm

An eventful Friday turns into a quiet Saturday and Sunday.

Yesterday’s confirmed 4 tornadoes in Mass and RI (with another possible in CT) finished off a series of weeks of severe weather and flooding across Southern New England.

While the details (path length/width/damages) on those tornadoes will be forthcoming in the days ahead, we’re all saying uncle of the summer of 2023.

Today’s feat will be to keep the sun out. Unfortunately, it seems the clouds will get the upper hand later this afternoon as the upper levels of the atmosphere are relatively cold for this time of year.

That also could spell a quick passing shower for some locations. Sunday sees the cool air move out, the Sun take charge, and the temps leap back to summery levels.

The only issue would be the increasing haze from the return of smoke in the upper atmosphere. Yes, those fires in Canada are still burning, and ever-present smoke is still circulating.

Next week we’ll FINALLY get our chance to dry out. The pattern relaxes and a string of dry days comes our way. Highs will back down to the 70s after Monday, and the air remains comfortable for an extended spell.

Enjoy the weekend!