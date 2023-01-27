Quieter Weather Settles in, With More Sun Starting Friday

We’re in a quieter spell of weather over the next few days. We’ll get a chance to dry out and warm up a bit, and while the clouds have been inescapable of late, we will see more in the way of sun — starting as early as Friday.

Despite all the sun, the temps won’t be soaring. Upper 30s to low 40s are on the docket, with a lot less wind than Thursday. The clouds return overnight, but then scatter out after Saturday morning. We’ll continue to climb in the temperature department both days of the weekend, with Sunday reaching the upper 40s to low 50s!

Showers may catch up to us late Sunday, but this is a weak weather system rolling by. A more significant one may be lurking for Wednesday, but once again, we may be right on the line with rain/snow. Colder air follows thereafter, with high struggling to even get to 30 by the end of the week.