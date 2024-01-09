RADAR: Track storm bringing New England more snow, rain, wind

Another potent storm is moving into New England but, like most storms this season until this past weekend, the storm will largely be rain and wind in the southern part of the region.

That's not to say there won't be any snow at all. In fact, in northern New England, this storm will be a prolific snow producer. Our First Alert Team expects a foot to a foot and a half in the White and Presidential mountains through the Mahoosuc region of Maine.

The farther south one is, the less snow is expected to fall Tuesday evening, but as much as two to four inches are expected for the deep interior of Massachusetts into the hills of northwest Connecticut, and amounts will increase steadily with northward extent through the Berkshires into the Greens and into the New Hampshire Lakes Region.

NBC10 Boston Northern New England's mountains are expected to pick up 12-18" of snow, while heavy rain and strong wind gusts hit closer to the coast.

Some road treatments – at least fresh sanding – will likely be needed even in some communities that see mostly rain, as the onset of rain onto lingering snow and ice on rural and side streets will act as a glaze of freezing rain before the temperature rises sufficiently to soften and melt that snow and ice.

Communities in Massachusetts, like Leominster, are clearing the last round of snow Mother Nature dumped before the next round of heavy rain moves in Tuesday night.

With either side of two inches of rain expected to fall in southern New England, street flooding, urban flooding and hydroplaning are expected to be problems thanks to snow and ice clogged storm drains. Basements will turn wet for some as an inch of water melts out of the snow and adds to the rain, and a strengthening southeast-to-south wind overnight will knock out power to some between midnight and dawn Wednesday.

Our First Alert Team suggests those who normally charge devices while sleeping overnight may instead want to plug in as soon as arriving home in the evening, as power may be lost overnight, particularly within 30 miles of the coast, and on the western slopes of our hills and mountains in central and northern New England, where the southeast wind sweeps over the summits and accelerates down the western slopes.

By dawn Wednesday, most of central and southern New England will find the heavy rain departing, leaving scattered showers between windy breaks of sun the rest of the day. While the wind may gust to 45 miles per hour, it's unlikely to be as strong as the overnight howling wind.

NBC10 Boston A map showing remnant rain as a storm pulls away from Greater Boston on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Colder air arrives, taking morning temperatures in the 50s south and 40s north back down again to 40s and 30s, respectively, by day's end, and resetting New England to cooler highs in the lower 40s with fair weather Thursday and Friday.

Yet another storm moves in by Saturday morning, dropping rain through the first half of Saturday and kicking up the wind again, with gusts to 50 mph possible for some, particularly in southeast Massachusetts, before improvement is expected later Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks cool enough in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast that snow is a possibility with the next storm, currently looking to be centered around next Tuesday.

There's a lot for our team to follow, and we'll update on the details.