Rain and Snow Mix Moves in Monday

It was a chilly start with temperatures feeling below 0 this morning, but as we’ve worked our way through the afternoon our highs have remained in the upper 20s and it’s still somewhat cool.

Wind chills are in the teens and our clouds have increased in coverage setting up the stage for our next system. As it pushes closer, we’ll watch more clouds tomorrow morning with showers moving in early to Conn. and by lunch time reaching western and central Mass.

The Berkshires will see some snow while it could stretch over to Worcester for the afternoon and evening, some freezing rain/wintry mix could be reaching north of I-495 making our evening commute slower and requiring extra attention to the roads.

Rain is more likely for southeastern Mass and Boston and it will continue through Tuesday morning. The snow is pushing north towards Maine through Tuesday night, clearing up by Wednesday morning.

Our best days for outdoor activities will be Wednesday, highs will climb to the low 40s along with sunshine, Thursday will be mostly dry south but flurries may enter north.

And Friday will be cooler with highs in the 30s along unsettled weather for the weekend. Valentine’s day is looking to be cool, dropping highs in the low 30s to upper 20s. Stay tuned for the updates.