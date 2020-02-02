Rain and Snow Possible for Southwestern New England

After a few areas of drizzle and flurries this morning, we are now starting to see the sun peeking through the clouds.

This will allow temperatures to rise into the mid-40s in some locations, granting us a very pleasant afternoon on this Groundhog Day. Just in case you were wondering, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow so he’s forecasting an early end to winter. This has only happened 20 times in 134 years. His prediction looks to be correct, at least for this week, with highs continuing to run above average.

A disturbance will approach the region this evening and it will trigger a few snow and rain chances especially across Southwestern New England the Berkshires could get 1-3 inches of snow while a dusting is possible all the way into Worcester.

Monday is the pick of the week, it'll be mostly sunny with highs around 50 degrees. Clouds move in quickly Tuesday, but temperatures stay in the upper 40s. Our next chance for rain and snow returns Wednesday, and that’s the beginning of a very active pattern this week.

There’s a chance for accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday which would make it tricky for the morning drive and then it transitions to a wintry mix. At this time, it’s tough to pinpoint exact track, timing and amounts but as of now, northern New England will get snow, while areas along the South Coast may get steady rain.

Another area of low pressure moves in Friday, with more of a northerly track which favors more wet than white conditions for much of New England. We will continue to monitor the situation closely because the track of each storm will make a big difference on who gets what. Next weekend the sun is set to make a comeback, especially on Saturday with more clouds Sunday.