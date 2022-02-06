Rain and Snow Showers Return Monday

A frigid start to this Sunday morning with many cities and towns across central and northern New England starting off well below 0! Even across southern New England, temps will start off in the single digits with some of the colder valleys below 0 as well.

A few clouds along the coastline may produce a flurry or two this morning, especially across the Cape, but other than that, much of the region will see plenty of sunshine this morning giving way to some high, thin clouds this afternoon as high pressure over the region slides to our east.

If you have plans to hit the slopes, you’ll encounter very cold temps, but won’t have to contend with the wind we saw Saturday which made it feel much colder. Highs today will reach the upper teens to around 20 across the north, low to mid 20s south, upper 20s to 30 Cape and Islands.

Tonight won’t be as cold across the south as we’ll see more in the way of clouds which act like a blanket preventing temperatures from plummeting again. It’ll still be frigid across northern areas where we won’t see much in the way of clouds early on during the night which will allow us to see frigid temps once again. Lows tonight drop into the teens south, single digits north with a few areas dropping below 0 again.

Low pressure will take shape south of New England Monday and track east of the region Monday night and Tuesday. It doesn’t look like a major storm but could bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the region during the period depending on its exact track and how much it develops.

Though it’s plenty cold today to support snow, cold air will modify over the next 24 hours as our winds turn more southerly. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s south (mildest coast), around freezing north, so any precipitation that does start to fall Monday afternoon will be mainly rain along the coast. Inland locations across southern New England and into central and northern areas will be cold enough to support snow or a mix.

Overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning colder air may try to make a move south, so we’ll have to watch the rain/snow line closely as temperatures drop closer to freezing. Overall, it looks like the coast stays mostly rain with the best chance for snow north and west of the I-495 corridor as well as across central and northern New England.

In terms of snow, we’re not expecting a major storm, but could see anywhere from several inches to over a half of foot of snow from interior northern Massachusetts, through New Hampshire, and into Maine where we would see the highest accumulations according to our in house model.

Keep checking back with us as we continue to fine tune the forecast!