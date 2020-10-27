Storm Could Drop Up to 3 Inches of Snow on Parts of New England

Although the weather pattern is turning busier in the days ahead, New England will enjoy some quieter weather for a couple of days.

A quick-moving and weak cold front Tuesday morning touched off a few sprinkles and light showers and reinforced cool air in New England.

The cooler air is drier air, so some sunshine from late morning into the afternoon provides improvement Tuesday, but high temperatures won’t surpass 60 degrees at the South Coast, middle 50s for many and 40s for Northern New England. Another quick-moving disturbance crosses New England from northwest to southeast overnight Tuesday night with some rain showers – mixed with snowflakes in the high terrain of the North Country – that will linger into Wednesday morning in southern New England before pushing southeast for another day of late morning and midday partial sunshine with cooler-than-normal high temperatures in the middle 50s.

More active and interesting weather arrives for the end of the week – the combination of two systems that make headlines in the U.S. this week: Tropical Storm/Hurricane Zeta and the Southwest U.S. snowstorm.

Zeta is expected to regain hurricane status before making landfall in Eastern Louisiana late Wednesday, crossing over New Orleans and tracking across the Eastern United States Thursday, passing south of New England off the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday evening. As the remnant of Zeta makes its closest pass to us, Thursday afternoon and evening rain will develop across the Southern half of New England.

While Zeta’s energy ejects east by Thursday night, the busy weather will continue in New England as the energy associated with the Southwest U.S. snowstorm arrives and continues the rain through Thursday night for Southern New England. That will push that rain directly into cold air in Northern New England, meaning a swath of snow will develop Thursday night for the North.

By Friday morning, the strong atmospheric energy will result in a strengthening storm center south of New England, turning the wind to blow from the north and draining cold air south, flipping rain to snow even in the Boston, Providence and Hartford areas.

While accumulations should be little if anything in these areas, the change may happen during the morning commute, becoming a talking point for some, but also falling with cold enough temperatures for some snow to stick on grassy surfaces in northern Massachusetts to southern New Hampshire, and as much as one to three inches from the Monadnock Region to Lakes Region northward, and two to four inches in Southern to Central VT.

Rain and snow will be gone Friday afternoon, but cold air will drive the overnight low temperature below freezing for many, leaving a chilly but bright Halloween and 30s for many by trick-or-treat time.

Sunday’s daytime temperatures will moderate somewhat though clouds will increase with a chance of showers later in the day ahead of a quiet week that will bring delightful sun with cool air for Election Day in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.