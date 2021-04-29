Rain Continues Overnight into Parts of Friday

Another batch of rain is headed our way this evening as we have a stalled front across the area and an area of low pressure riding along that boundary.

Widespread showers expected mainly north of the Massachusetts turnpike with a chance for thunder. We don’t expect severe weather, but small hail may fall in some spots. The bulk of the rain should exit most of Southern New England in the middle of the night while it continues to rain in the North Country.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s north, 50s south with patchy dense fog and there is the potential for minor coastal flooding due to astronomical high tide, between the hours of 1a.m. and 3a.m.

A stronger low pressure system is going to travel across northern New England Friday generating another round of rain and thunder. We should be able to break out a little sunshine in Southern New England Friday afternoon which could push the temperature to 70 degrees for a time before cooling with showers at night. This system is going to intensify just east of Maine Friday night with colder wind arriving Friday evening, some gusts may surpass 40 mph.

It will be cold enough for rain to changeover to snow in the mountains of northern Vermont and northern New Hampshire all the way into the hills of Connecticut and Massachusetts Friday night into Saturday morning. We do expect the air to dry out allowing most of New England to have a mainly bright, dry and breezy Saturday afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 50s though a few spots may hit 60 after a chilly start.

A warm front will approach the region Saturday night and that will allow clouds to increase with a slight chance for shower before sunrise Sunday. As of now, Sunday will feature a blend of clouds and sun with highs in the 60s to around 70. Overall, our weekend is shaping out to be a decent one.

Then, it all goes downhill again with more showers to start the work week. That’s the most noticeable change to our forecast, with another stationary front bringing more rain and clouds with seasonable temperatures.