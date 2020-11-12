Weather

Soggy Days Ahead as Showers, Cooler Temperatures Set in

Although a lot of the rain wrapped up overnight, parts of southern New England will stay soggy through Friday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was another warm day across New England. Yesterday wrapped up a record number of 70 degree days for many locations in the northeast during the month of November.

Although a lot of the rain wrapped up overnight, parts of southern New England will stay soggy through Friday!

What’s left of Eta will end up lifting north along the front. When all is said and done, a couple of inches of rain are possible in southern New England through Friday.

Saturday is looking like the pick of the weekend. It will be seasonably cool, but at least the sunshine will make a return.

Clouds increase Sunday and showers are possible by Sunday night. Monday looks wet and windy. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will certainly be breezy for the whole day.

Behind the front, temperatures will turn unseasonably cool. It won’t be record breaking cold, but high temperatures will end up being 5-10 degrees below normal.

Eta Storm Coverage

Tropical Storm Eta 16 mins ago

Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall, Dumps Blustery Rain on Florida's West Coast

hurricanes 14 hours ago

Hurricanes Stay Stronger Longer After Landfall Than in Past

This article tagged under:

WeatherforecastNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us