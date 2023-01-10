Rain Friday to Come With Mild Wind

Looking for snow? There's not a good chance of seeing any for the rest of the week.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30’s, with a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, lows are set to dip back to around 30 degrees, under a clear sky.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will start sunny and give way to clouds, with highs in the middle and upper 30’s. Thursday starts mostly cloudy, and rain develops by evening. Temperatures rise into the middle 40’s, and keep rising overnight into Friday morning.

Friday is rainy, but mild. Highs will be in the lower 50’s, with over an inch of rainfall possible. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers tapering off by afternoon. Highs in the middle 40’s. Sunday could see some afternoon rain or snow showers, with cooler temperatures in the upper 30’s.