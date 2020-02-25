Rain, Heavy Snow Possible for Some by Thursday

We're done with the sunshine for a couple of days.

The good news is (if you like the warm air) we will squeeze in one more mild day before temperatures return to the 30s and 40s. Rain over the coming days will come in waves.

It appears the steadiest precipitation will arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning. Up to an inch of rain is possible through the day on Thursday along the coast and across southern New England.

In the mountains, heavy snow is possible – up to a foot of accumulation is possible. At the coast, gusty winds will develop Wednesday night and continue through the day on Thursday.

The sunshine, along with some cold, will return by Friday. Expect the chill to linger into the weekend.

March will be in like a lamb, but it also starts off cold, but temperatures will rebound (once again) by the end of the 10-day forecast with highs temperatures back in the 50s.