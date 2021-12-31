Rain Helps Us Ring in the New Year, Stays Through New Year's Day

Milder than normal temperatures, clouds, and damp weather will continue for our last day of 2021. The same weather pattern continues today with temperatures a few degrees milder, so less areas across northern New England will deal with the freezing drizzle or fog.

Southern New England won’t have any issue in that sense. Roads stay wet (not icy) thanks to patchy drizzle and fog, plus a couple showers pass through during the day and this evening. For a short period of time in the afternoon a few breaks of sun may peek out, but don’t count on it.

As you head to any holiday parties or to First Night in Boston, bring the rain gear or poncho just in case. Drizzle or developing fog could make it feel damp around midnight, temps in the mid 40s.

New Year’s Day will be pretty soggy with scattered rain showers and downpours leading to some standing water and the wipers going fast on cars traveling. Temperatures will be milder in the low 50s south, 40s north.

Northern New England will see more of a wintry mix with the start of this precipitation, then also changing over to rain. This makes for another challenging day for ski areas. We stay rainy through Sunday morning, with a quick break in the afternoon. Then a cold front arrives Sunday evening that will bring in rain and a wintry mix. It’s brief, and most of the precipitation exits the northeast offshore before we see any snow accumulation. An offshore low pressure system absorbs the cold front and there goes our snow chance in Boston again.

We do turn much colder for Monday, highs in the 20s. And thankfully the sunshine returns for Monday, into Tuesday! Highs modify into the 30s Tuesday, 40s midweek. Another system may help to warm us up a bit for the end of the week, and this one looks like mostly rain again.