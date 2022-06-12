Rain Moves In Late Afternoon into Monday

Today is soupier compared to the start of our weekend thanks to more humid air. A gusty southwest wind continues to transport that, as well as more warmth despite all the clouds around.

Highs today once again reach the 70s to low 80s. And thankfully we have a mainly dry day for outdoor activities. Watch out late this afternoon though for developing sprinkles, showers, and even an isolated t-storm heading in from the southwest. The showers become more widespread tonight into Monday morning as a cold front approaches. Tonight’s lows drop to the 60s with humid air and some fog between the rain. Rumbles of thunder are possible through Monday morning.

We see a break in the rain Monday afternoon with peaks of sun, then pop up showers or storms are possible through sunset as the cold front moves through. By Tuesday, we dry out with full sun and the humidity is long-gone. Highs will be a touch cooler but in the 70s. Even cooler air is around for Wednesday with more sun and highs in the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday our humidity is on the rise and so are our temperatures. We reach the low 80s for the first round of tournament golf in Brookline, Mass for the U.S. Open on Thursday.

We stay dry until Thursday night as a cold front approaches the northeast. Stay tuned to rain timing as this can certainly change. For now, the storms and showers move through overnight and clear out by Friday afternoon, but highs will be in the mid 80s and muggy before the front moves out. High pressure takes over for Father’s Day weekend as sunshine returns and highs will be in the 70s. Picture-perfect for any outdoor plans! Next week there is a chance for a big warm up on the way…80s to low 90s, but since this is 8-10 days away we will keep watch on that.