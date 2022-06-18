Rain Moves in Tonight Bringing Cooler Temps for Father's Day

Our cold front has pushed through the region and favors below average temperatures for all of New England. Our highs this afternoon are ranging from the mid-50s along the North Country to the upper 60s in the south. Dew points keep dropping, temperatures dip to the 40s tonight and our mountains watch for lows in the 30s.

Mount Washington has seen some freezing fog, wind gusts over 60 mph and the chance of snow that continues through tomorrow morning in the mountain peaks. Highs tomorrow, there at the peak will range near the freezing point. Accumulation will be less than half an inch and temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 40s by the start of next week. Sunny and windy will be the name of the game for Mt. Washington.

The rest of northern New England will watch for rain showers tonight and wind gusting from 20-30 mph accompanying the shortwave. We wake up to some showers, mainly on eastern New England, and temperatures will result in an even cooler trend. Highs will remain in the upper 50s tomorrow across much of the east, while the western communities who will remain drier, will see highs reaching the mid-60s near 70s.

Showers will continue for much of Maine throughout the day, but the lingering showers in eastern Mass. could go on through mid and late afternoon. The evening improves and brings drier air. Temperatures tomorrow night will drop again to the 40s.

Our start of next week flips the page into a milder and more sunny day. We’re watching highs in the 70s on Monday with an increasing trend to see the 80s back by the end of the work week. Rain chances will come in on Tuesday or Wednesday, not for all of us at the moment, but out into western New England.

Another round will be expected by the end of the week again, with a system coming in from the south and increasing our temperatures a bit more. Stay tuned on NBC10 Boston and NECN for all the updates. Have a safe and great weekend!