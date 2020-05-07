Rain, Possible Snow on the Way this Weekend

Our weather today won’t be terrible. I know that doesn’t sound extremely optimistic but we do have a couple of things working in our favor.

A southerly wind ahead of a cold front should boost our temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s later on this afternoon. We will also see a fair amount of sunshine before showers return during the afternoon and evening. Don’t expect widespread shower activity – chances are you might not even have any rain in your community.

Most of the weather tomorrow doesn’t look that bad, either. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 50s in most cases.

Friday night or weather goes downhill. Rain will develop and some of that rain will be heavy at times. Heavy, wet snow is possible in the mountains. Significant accumulations are possible in the white and green mountains. Precipitation may continue through the end of the day on Saturday.

Saturday looks miserable. Once the storm system departs, gusty northwest winds will develop. Gusts may approach 50 mph, leading to wind chills in the 20s and 30s during the afternoon! High temperatures will only reach the 40s.

On Mother’s Day, the wind will relax. Temperatures will recover into the 50s and the sunshine will make a return as well. Next week temperatures will warm and we could be up near 70° by the end of next week.