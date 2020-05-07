Rain Precedes Cold Weekend With Snow for Parts of New England

A few evening showers give way to a chance of overnight heavier showers of rain south and rain or snow north overnight.

Friday starts off quiet before widespread rain and snow at night - preceding a near-record cold weekend.

A disturbance diving southeast from Michigan crosses New England overnight with scattered rain showers, most focused in northern New England where the mountains will see some snowflakes mixed in.

The wind is also picking up tonight and will continue from the west-southwest on Friday, teaming with the sun that fades behind increasing clouds to bump temperatures back to 60 degrees before an approaching cold front directs a developing storm center into New England Friday night.

The cold front has been well advertised: cold air that dislodged from the North Pole early this week has made the trip south across Canada and is roaring into New England Friday night.

The storm center developing along the cold front will start with warm air coming off daytime highs around 60, so rain is expected at first. As the new cold air pours in overnight Friday, the rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast across New England with the change unlikely to make it all the way to Eastern New England.

Grassy and colder surfaces in central and western New England conceivably could pick up an inch or two of snow in the latter half of Friday night… though roads would likely remain wet coming off a couple of warm days. The exception being the mountains of Vermont eastward to northern New Hampshire and much of central and northern Maine where snowplows may be deployed.

Saturday will be cold as temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s and a blustery wind from the west, gusting past 40 mph, will create a wind chill value in the 30s during the middle of the day. Snow will continue in Maine where power outages are possible.

Snow ends, for the most part, Saturday night, but the wind will continue overnight and only slowly decrease Sunday.

We should have a good amount of sun early Sunday before many fair-weather clouds form late in the morning, with cool temperatures, near 50 degrees on average, for Mother's Day.

Another batch of rain or snow will be close on Monday but it may miss us just to the south, followed by a warming trend by the end of next week. The system will probably be accompanied by an increased chance of showers at the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.