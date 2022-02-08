Rain Retreats Tuesday, Temps Trend Warmer for the Week

It’s a totally new pattern this week. Arctic air has retreated, temperatures will remain above normal, and no major storms are threatening.

Last night’s douse of heavy rain is pushing away as well. Although we’ll still have a drippy morning, the afternoon dries out and brightens somewhat. Winds will stiffen and blow from the northwest through the day. We are expecting a hard freeze tonight as the temperatures fall back into the 20s, so any standing water will refreeze.

Tomorrow dawns bright and ends with a few more clouds. The airmass tries to cool a little too. Highs drop from today’s mid-40s to the low 40s. As much as it tries, we just can’t get back into the deep freeze late week, either. We’ll still manage 40s on Friday, and even challenge 50 on Saturday. There are more definitive signs that the cold will return late into the weekend and early next week, however.

After the deluge last night, we’re not looking at any big players in the rain department. Couple of weak showers with an energized front on Thursday, and another batch possible on Saturday. Neither day looks like a washout, and odds favor only scattered showers at this point.