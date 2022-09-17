Rain Returns During Early Part of the Week

After waking up with cold temperatures down to the lower 30s, frost advisories in place and true fall vibes… our sunny skies have now warmed us up to the 70s this afternoon.

We’ll continue to enjoy calm conditions as a high pressure system brings sunny skies, and a SE flow through the early evening. Gusting near 25 mph, our wind will pick up and become west tomorrow morning, for which more humidity and a warm up will come along.

Unsettled weather with embedded showers and thunderstorms will be expected Sunday afternoon and evening north of the Mass Turn Pike as a backdoor front sweeps through, lingering into the south through the overnight hours into early Monday.

Monday brings a new potential for embedded downpours and thunderstorms, focus across central and northern New England that could drop over 2” of rain in the affected areas and those under the heaviest rain. Meanwhile, southern New England may remain with as little as ¼ of an inch or half an inch.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dry weather with above normal temperatures will return by mid-week with a round of showers and thunderstorms and gusty winds in the official start of Fall: Thursday.

While significantly cooler and drier weather will take over after that. Highs on Friday are expected to dip into the 60s as our highs and 40s to low 50s as our lows.