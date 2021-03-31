Rain Showers, Snow Greet the Start of April

We have a mild breeze for this last day of March. More clouds than sunshine, but it’s a comfortable day with high temperature in the 60s for most. Cooler near the south facing beaches with the wind from the south gusting past 30 mph.

A cold front is approaching from the west with a few showers arriving by evening. Low pressure will be intensifying on this front as it passes through New England overnight and tomorrow. On the west side of the track, rain will change to snow over Vermont, western Massachusetts, and the hills of Northwestern Connecticut late tonight and tomorrow morning.

East of the track rain will be heavy at times tonight with a chance of a thunderstorm, with temperatures holding in the 50s.

It’s quite a set up for April Fools' Day. A snowstorm likely most of the day in the state of Vermont, with higher elevations receiving more than 6 inches of snow.

In eastern New England rain should shut off around Boston just in time for the Red Sox game. Temperatures in the morning are warmest of the day, we will be cooling through the 40s for the Red Sox game as rain ends around lunchtime.

Though the steady rain may end, as colder air comes in during the afternoon wind will pick up from the Northwest, there could be a few rain or snow showers just about anywhere by tomorrow evening.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, we have a flood watch in northern Maine for the combination of rain and melting snow.

Snowfall accumulations of several inches are possible in the high country west and north. A winter weather advisory is in effect in northern Vermont.

It will be windy and cold tomorrow night with a low temperature in the 20s and 30s.

The wind will let up dramatically on Friday, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s from north to south, under a mix of sun and clouds, the most sun will be found near the beaches, it will stay cloudy in the mountains with a chance of snow showers continuing.

High pressure should come in Saturday with sunshine, after a frosty start in the 20s we should recover to the lower 50s.

Another front is going to slide in from the north Saturday night and Easter Sunday.

There’s a chance that we may have some very light rain or snow around sunrise on Sunday. It’s a tough call, but at this point it looks like it’s going to be rather cool and maybe damp for our Easter in New England.

Also, it now looks like we may have a storm forming in the gulf of Maine Monday, so we’ve had to lower the temperature and add some clouds for early next week, as seen in our first alert 10-day forecast.