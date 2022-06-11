Rain Showers, Storms Head Toward the Region

While the clouds march through, some filtered sun gets to peek through moments. Our Saturday afternoon brings us comfortable dew points and mild temperatures; we’re reaching upper 70s and some even near the 80s.

Our rain chances today are limited, for which outdoor activities are a go! Tomorrow, though, we’ll see a fabulous start to the day but the afternoon will tag along showers, downpours and the chance of storms.

Most of the activity is set to enter New England after lunch time, so all morning should be fine. Some storms may gain strength and provide small hail, wind gusts & lighting. Scattered showers & storms will spread in the overnight hours through much of New England while a second round near dawn will move through Massachusetts, and the south.

Early morning commutes will likely be slowed down and slippery, for which you might consider giving yourself extra time to head out of home. By lunch time, things should all be dried out, the sun will peek again and temperatures take a rise near 80 degrees in some areas.

Humidity will likely remain high through Monday, then dip into Tuesday with drier conditions and mostly sunny skies. Quiet weather will continue through Thursday afternoon, after that… showers return.

The weekend is looking nicer, father’s day is trending to be nice with highs in the 70s. Plan your week ahead with our Exclusive 10-day forecast.