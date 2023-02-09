forecast

Rain Showers, Wet Snow Moving in Thursday Over New England

Meanwhile, we're looking at near record warmth for Friday, with mostly sunny skies

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Clouds collect throughout the overnight and lead to a cloudy start for Thursday. Expect rain to arrive by mid-afternoon. The rain may start as wet snow, well north in the mountains. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

On Thursday night, rain winds down amid very mild conditions. Lows will be around 45 degrees.

We're looking at near record warmth for Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler, with a breeze. Highs will be around 40. On Sunday, partly sunny, and cool weather are in the forecast, with highs around 40.

Monday, an early shower is possible on the Cape and Islands, but otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and milder, with highs in the middle 40s. Tuesday is mostly sunny, and very mild. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Weather Stories

forecast 19 hours ago

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

forecast Feb 8

Mostly Sunny Skies on Wednesday Ahead of Rain Moving in

Expect several days around the 50 degree mark throughout next week. All precipitation events will be in the form of rain.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us