Rain, Snow Continues Through Tuesday

Precipitation will continue today. At the coast in southern New England it will rain for the next 36 to even 48 hours.

In the mountains, we will gradually transition over to wet snow. Some of our highest peaks my experience 3 to 6 inches of snow and that could lead to isolated power outages. The heaviest snow will through the first part of the night.

This storm system moves away Tuesday afternoon and drier weather move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday is looking like the pick of the week with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

The next round of rain will not be accompanied by a chilly air mass. This next round of rain will feature a tropical connection which may lead to flooding. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will warm it in the 60s.

There is still a significant snow pack in the mountains and that will melt with higher temperatures and heavy rain. River flooding is looking likely.

Drier weather will move back in just in time for the weekend. Thankfully the milder air will be sticking around.