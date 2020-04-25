Weather

Rain, Snow in Forecast as Weather Enters Gloomy Stretch

The steadiest rain will arrive Sunday afternoon, and the rain/snow line will drop south Monday night

By Chris Gloninger

After a spectacular Saturday, our weather will take a dreary turn Sunday. Temperatures will drop as the rain sets in.

We won’t see much sunshine over the next few days.

The steadiest rain will arrive Sunday afternoon. Even though we are expecting accumulating snow in the mountains, precipitation will start as rain.

Monday and Tuesday look raw and damp. Rain will be intermittent Monday. In the mountains, rain will change to snow where several inches of accumulation are possible.

The rain/snow line will drop south Monday night. It’s possible that interiors parts of southern New England may see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be gloomy, but much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will still be chilly.

Wednesday should be brighter and warmer.

Showers return Thursday, but it stays mild.

