Rain Thursday Could Turn to Snow Flakes Friday

On Wednesday clouds were quite thick in southern New England and that held temperatures in the 40s. Where there was sunshine, temperatures reached the low 50s. Today will be warmer than yesterday.

Boston hasn’t recorded more than a trace of rain since March 1. What’s normally one of our wettest months has been exceptionally dry. Month to date, Boston is running nearly a 2” deficit. Today, beneficial rain will over-spread the area.

Overnight as some colder air moves in, rain may change to snow. Snow accumulations look modest, on the order of 1-3”. When convection is ongoing to the south, we worry that moisture will be robbed from the northern branch of the storm system. This can undercut snow totals.

The first day of Spring will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s, but by Sunday temperatures will return to around 50. The following week looks to be seasonably mild.