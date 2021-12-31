Rain Welcomes Us In To 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, we’ll be dealing with lots of clouds and milder than normal temperatures.

This whole week we’ve been progressively getting milder with each weak impulse of low pressure that has moved through. Though it has been cold enough to see mostly frozen precipitation this week, even northern New England has been experiencing above average temperatures!

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

We’ll remain stuck under the clouds today with persistent areas of patchy fog and drizzle lasting into the early afternoon across southern and central New England. Northern areas may see a few rain/snow showers passing through this afternoon, but most of those shouldn’t cause any travel issues. Temps in the mid to upper 40s south, a few may see 50 far southern New England…northern New England mostly in the 30s.

It's a big night tonight as we ring in the New Year and we’re not expecting any issues, weatherwise, across much of the region. A few sprinkles and showers are possible south with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain/snow showers possible New Hampshire into Maine which could make for some slick roadways, especially across Maine late tonight. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

Widespread rain develops Saturday morning from south to north. We could see a bit of mixed precipitation at the onset Vermont to Maine, but it shouldn’t last long…the only exception will be far northern Maine which may see a prolonged period of wintry precipitation Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Highs in the 50s south…30s and 40s north.

Rain exits Sunday, but may end as snow showers across northern and central New England as cold air rapidly flow into the area along a cold front. By Sunday night, most of the moisture should remain offshore as a wave of low pressure develops along the cold front south of the region. Still something to watch, but current forecast models keep the bulk of the snow offshore at this time.

Happy New Years Eve!