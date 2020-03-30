Weather forecast

Where’s Spring? Snow Showers Possible Monday Night

Temperatures will get a bit milder towards the end of the week and next weekend

There will be breaks in between drops of rain today, but wet weather will outnumber the dry parts of the day.

Temperatures will be rather raw in the 40s. In some cases over an inch of rain is possible. Snow showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning..

There will be numerous chances for showers this week with a larger storm possible by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be in the 40s at the coast with 50s and low 60s away from the coast.

Even if we see a lot of shower activity there will be dry times mixed in between.

Temperatures will get a little bit milder towards the end of the week and next weekend.

