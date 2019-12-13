FIRST ALERT: Rainy and Windy Weekend Ahead

Low pressure tracking through the Hudson River Valley New York, to the upper Connecticut River Valley New England, brings much warmer weather and torrential downpours overnight.

A flood watch has been issued for eastern New England, a wind advisory for Cape Cod, and a winter weather advisory well inland where we have a few hours of icing.

We have a gale warning at the coast and coastal flood advisory for the high tide after midnight tonight and tomorrow afternoon.

Precipitation is spreading rapidly to the north, with some pockets of 32-degree air still in place, but the temperature will keep on rising overnight so we all end up wet by morning.

Temperatures are rising into the 50s in southern New England where melting snow combined with heavy rainfall will leave at least deep puddles, if not street and urban flooding.

Rainfall amounts likely exceed 2 inches in parts of Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, the New Hampshire seacoast and much of Maine.

We may even have a thunderstorm or two after midnight and early Saturday morning.

Rain slowly tapers from southwest to northeast during the day, but it will remain cloudy with showers, fog and drizzle.

It's rather humid for this time of year with the temperature in the 50s to near 60 degrees south, 40s to near 50 degrees north. Wind will diminish at the shore during the afternoon.

There will be partial clearing overnight, but rain will end as snow in the mountains for a few hours early Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s into the 30s north, and from the 50s into the 40s south.

Drier air works in on gusty wind from the northwest Sunday with a good amount of sunshine near the shore, but remaining cloudy to mostly cloudy inland, temperatures holding in the 40s south, 30s north, with wind from the northwest gusting past 40 mph.

Monday features lighter wind with a bright day, high temperature in the 20s north, and 30s south. Low pressure approaches from the southwest Monday night with snow and rain developing in southern New England, spreading north as snow early Tuesday morning.

It's yet to be determined on the rain/snow line, but parts of New England may see 6 inches of snow Tuesday, for that reason we have issued a First Alert for difficult travel Tuesday. It will be windy with much colder air Tuesday night and Wednesday.

We may stay dry into the start of next weekend, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.